Florida holds new academic standards listening tour to get feedback on curriculum changes

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Education is beginning its statewide listening tour to hear public feedback about a series of proposed updates and additions to the state curriculum, including Holocaust education and an updated Civics and Government section.

State education officials will make stops in three Florida cities starting on June 1, and have public surveys open online through June 10 to take feedback and questions from Florida residents.

First on the stops is a visit to Miami Jackson Senior High School in Miami on June 1. Then officials will stop at Tohopekaliga High School in Osceola on June 3, and make a final visit at Macclenny Elementary School in Maclenny on June 9.

All of the school stops will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will also be a virtual rule development workshop on June 2 at 11:30 a.m.

The listening tour and surveys focus on four categories for curriculum updates or additions, revising the state’s Civics and Government curriculum standards and adding Holocaust Education, Character Education, and Substance Use and Abuse standards, according to the FLDOE site’s Standards Review page. The materials for the Substance Use and Abuse standards is not yet available.

The listening tour also covers a new Access Points program, covering English Language Arts and Mathematics, for students with the most significant cognitive disabilities.

The FLDOE also has a draft of new English Language Arts Revisions that adjust some of the language used in the descriptions of the standards.

Voting on the rule amendment for the new standards will go before the State Board of Education on July 14. Officials say there will be several more opportunities for input on the standards going forward.

8 On Your Side has a quick analysis on each of the proposed curriculum updates here.