Gov. DeSantis wants to let parents enforce ban on critical race theory

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said he wants to empower parents to enforce a ban on critical race theory (CRT) at Florida schools.

In June, the state Board of Education banned “critical race theory” from public school classrooms. On Wednesday, the governor announced plans to introduce legislation to combat the teachings. The “Stop Woke Act,” also known as the “Stop Wrong Against Our Kids And Employees Act,” would put the department’s ban into law, DeSantis said.

“We are going to be including in this legislation giving parents a private right of action to be able to enforce the prohibition on CRT, and they get to recover attorney’s fees when they prevail, which is very important,” DeSantis said. “A lot of times these people will fear lawsuits more than a fine from the State Department of Education.”

DeSantis said the legislation would prevent school funding from going toward CRT consultants, and would also stop staff from being subject to “anti-racist therapy” or training.

“No taxpayer dollars should be used to teach our kids to hate our country or to hate each other,” DeSantis said.

Dr. Jonathan Cox, an assistant professor of sociology at the University of Central Florida says Florida officials have a distorted understanding of CRT.

“It’s not about things being inherent or people belonging to inherent groups that you are just inherently oppressed or inherently an oppressor. It’s more about socially and historically speaking what groups have held power and how has that power helped kind of shape and mold our social world,” Cox told Cap News Services in June.

The academic concept was developed in the 1980s, but gained traction over the past two years following the murder of George Floyd and other high-profile killings of Black people.

According to Merriam-Webster, by definition, critical race theory is “a group of concepts (such as the idea that race is a sociological rather than biological designation, and that racism pervades society and is fostered and perpetuated by the legal system) used for examining the relationship between race and the laws and legal institutions of a country and especially the United States.”

Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw, the person credited with coining the term, told the New York Times “it is a way of seeing, attending to, accounting for, tracing and analyzing the ways that race is produced, the ways that racial inequality is facilitated, and the ways that our history has created these inequalities that now can be almost effortlessly reproduced unless we attend to the existence of these inequalities.”

But opponents of critical race theory argue it teaches students “all white people are racist.”

“Critical race theory says America is fundamentally racist and irredeemably racist,” Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said in June. “Critical race theory seeks to turn us against each other.”