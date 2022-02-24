Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill gets final vote in House session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A piece of legislation that would restrict classroom discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity dubbed by critics the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill will be debated and voted on Thursday in the Florida House.

House Bill 1557, entitled ‘Parental Rights in Education,’ bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in grades K-3 or when it’s not age- or developmentally appropriate.

Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards. Florida House Bill 1557, ‘Parental Rights in Education’

The Q&A session on Tuesday about the bill got very emotional. Fla. Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith (D-Orlando) came to tears when responding to instruction from House Speaker Chris Sprowls (R-Palm Harbor) not to make the debate personal.

“I’m trying, Mr. Speaker, I’m trying,” Smith said. “But this bill is deeply personal.”

Members will vote on the bill Thursday afternoon. If it passes, it will then go to the Florida Senate.