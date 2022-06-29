TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As Florida’s use of the Florida Standards Assessments ends, final test results before the statewide switch to progress monitoring show pass rates averaging 51% among students in most age groups. The Florida Department of Education released the FSA results on Tuesday evening.

For the following results, Florida reported the percentages to pass at or above achievement level 3, meaning Satisfactory, Proficient, or Mastery for 3-5 respectively.

According to results published by FDOE, only 49% of Florida 10th graders passed the English Language Arts FSA. Among all high schoolers, just 31% of 9-12 graders passed Algebra 1. Only 44% passed Geometry.

When it came to lower grade levels, Florida’s eighth graders and below passed Algebra 1 84% of the time. 92% of eight grade and lower passed Geometry. Collectively for K-12, just 49% passed Algebra 1 and Geometry.

For ELA, testing was conducted from third through 10th grade. The results were as follows.

Grade Level Percent Achievement 3 or Higher 3 53% 4 57% 5 55% 6 52% 7 48% 8 49% 9 51% 10 49% (Source: FDOE)

The state also provided pass rates for Achievement Level 3 and above for bracketed age groups on the ELA tests. The groups were split as follows, with achievement percentages included.

Grade Level Percent Achievement 3 or Higher Grade 3-5 55% Grade 6-8 50% Grade 9-10 50% (Source: FDOE)

Breaking down the overall performance, FDOE reported the “FSA ELA in grades 3-10 remained the same (52%) from 2021 to 2022.” The department reported charter schools “outperformed” their non-charter counterparts. Even so, the achievement gap was not large comparatively, with 58% pass rate for charter schools versus 51% for non-charters.

While the scores themselves “remained the same,” new Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. said in a statement that there were increases across the education system when it came to test scores.

“Every child deserves access to the best possible education available, regardless of income or background,” Diaz said. “Today’s increases – spanning grade levels, subject areas, and demographics – would not have been possible without our hard-working teachers and staff and their dedication to student success. Now is the time to double-down on our efforts to accelerate student outcomes.”

Compared to 2021, students improved in Mathematics and maintained achievement in ELA on the statewide assessments, according to the FDOE:

3rd to 8th Grade Mathematics (FSA and EOCs combined) performance increased by 4 percentage points (51% to 55%).

Algebra 1 performance increased by 2 percentage points (47% to 49%).

Geometry performance increased by 3 percentage points (46% to 49%).

3rd to 10th Grade ELA performance was maintained (52%).

FDOE reported “achievement gaps among racial/ethnic subgroups narrowed” by 1% compared to 2021 between African American and white students, and Hispanic and white students in grades 3-10 ELA. In the 2022 test results for the FSA English Language Arts, 9.25% of students who participated in testing from grades 3-10 had test scores at Achievement Level 5, statewide.

Here are the results by county, comparing 2021 to 2022 for Grades 3-10.