Dolly Parton reading bedtime stories to kids in new video series

(CNN) – During these trying times, you might want a soothing voice to help you get to sleep. How about Dolly Parton’s?

The country legend is reading bedtime stories to all who need them in her new YouTube series that’s set to run for 10 weeks.

“Hello, I’m Dolly Parton, the book lady from the Imagination Library,” Parton said in an video message. “I want you to join me April 2nd when I start ‘Goodnight with Dolly.’ I’m going to be reading some stories from the Imagination Library.”

The program will feature stories including The Little Engine that Could, Llama Llama Red Pajama, and Parton’s own Coat of Many Colors.

The “Jolene” singer has always had a passion for reading. In 1995, she created the gift-giving program Imagination Library, which mails out free books to children around the world.

