TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Education released school grades for the 2022-2023 school year on Monday.

In the Tampa area, the Sarasota County School District leads the way with an A rating, the only district in the area to reach that mark.

Below is the letter grade for each school district in our area:

Citrus – B

Hardee – C

Hernando – B

Highlands – C

Hillsborough – B

Manatee – B

Pasco – B

Pinellas – B

Polk – C

Sarasota – A

According to the department, these school grades will be used as a baseline for future years so schools can measure performance improvements under the states transition to a progress monitoring system as opposed to traditional “high stakes” testing.

The new system, developed over a one year period by the Florida Department of Education in conjunction with educators and stakeholders, is said to provide teachers, students, and parents with real-time actionable data at the beginning, middle, and end of the school year to help measure a students progress.

The department said these baseline grades will be used to make changes in instructional practices in both schools and districts, but did not say what those changes might entail.

“These school grades serve as a baseline for districts and provide a starting point for future achievement,” Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. said. “I look forward to seeing schools rise to the occasion as they continue to provide Florida students a first-rate education.”

Schools are graded based on English Language Arts, Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies, as well as on graduation rate and acceleration success (the percentage of eligible students who pass a high school level assessment or earn passing grades in dual enrollment courses, for example).

Each of the above components are graded on a 0-100 percentage scale, then each grade is added together and divided by the total points available to determine the schools overall grade.

The higher the school’s education level, the more points needed to earn better grades. For example, for an elementary school to earn an A grade, the school must achieve a minimum 62 percent based on the above scoring, while a high school needs to hit at least 70 percent for an A grade.

You can see the full list of schools and their grades on the Department of Education website.