College Board announces several changes to upcoming SAT testing dates

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The College Board announced several changes on Wednesday to upcoming SAT testing dates.

Below you will find a breakdown of the changes.

Future SAT Administration

The first change is the SAT or SAT Subject Tests will not be administered on June 6. If it is safe from a public health standpoint, College Board will administer the SAT on weekends every month through the end of the calendar year, beginning in August. This includes a new administration in September and the previously scheduled tests on Aug. 29, Oct. 3, Nov. 7, and Dec. 5.

Students can register for these new dates starting in May. The College Board will contact students directly when it has the exact date.

For each administration, College Board is preparing to significantly expand its capacity for students to take the SAT once schools reopen.

Students can get early access to register for August, September, and October if they’re:

Already registered for June

In the high school class of 2021 and don’t have SAT scores

March and May SAT Administration

The College Board has canceled the May 2 SAT and SAT Subject Test administration. Makeup exams for the March 14 administration were also canceled.

Students who already registered for May, whose March test centers were closed, or who do not receive March scores because of any irregularities will receive refunds, according to College Board.

Future Testing Opportunities

In the unlikely event that schools do not reopen this fall, College Board said it will provide a digital SAT. It is already doing this method for Advanced Placement exams.

Resources and Support

To help keep students prepared for the test, College Board and Khan Academy will be providing free resources online, including full-length practice tests and personalized learning tools.

If you have any questions

Students: sat@info.collegeboard.org or 866-756-7346

SAT Educators: sateducator@collegeboard.org or +1-212-520-8600

PSAT Educators: psat@info.collegeboard.org or 888-477-7728

