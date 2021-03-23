Bright Futures bill no longer limits aid based on degree

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A controversial proposal that would affect students in the Bright Futures scholarship program has been rewritten so that they no longer have to be tied to the college program they want to pursue.

State Senator Dennis Baxley (R – Ocala) filed legislation that would have penalized students who didn’t pursue certain degrees. The bill would have established a list of college programs that are not likely to result in employment, and reduced funding for scholarship recipients who picked those majors.

“Who are we, honestly, to take someone’s choice in a career path and force them into a career based on what we will reimburse the tuition?” said State Senator Janet Cruz, who was among those opposed to the bill.

An online petition from those outraged by the bill had more than 125,000 as of Tuesday morning.

Baxley has since walked back on the proposal. In a letter to fellow senators, Baxley said he has rewritten the bill.

The new draft of the bill no longer penalizes students based on what they pursue for a degree.

According to Baxley’s letter, he has removed the following proposed changes:

The reduction of a Bright Futures or Benacquisto Scholarship award amount tied to

student enrollment in a certificate or degree program on a list created by the BOG, SBE,

or ICUF.

student enrollment in a certificate or degree program on a list created by the BOG, SBE, or ICUF. The reduction in the total number of credits in a Bright Futures award by die number of

acceleration credits applied.

acceleration credits applied. The provision relating to graduate study for Bright Futures award recipients tied to the

certificate and degree list, which simply ret ins current law relating to graduate study.

It goes on to say that the proposed legislation includes the following: