Bill would require Florida high school students to be trained in CPR

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A bill making its way through the Florida Senate aims to ensure all public school students in the state know how to perform CPR.

On Thursday, Sen. Kevin Rader filed SB 432, which pushes for “Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Training in Public Schools.”

The bill would require high school students to “study and practice the psychomotor skills associated with performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation.”

Under the legislation, students would have to take CPR lessons at least once before they graduate. Some students would be exempt depending on the circumstances.

The bill will be up for consideration during the legislative session beginning on Jan. 14.

