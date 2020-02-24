Bill proposes setting term limits for Florida school board members

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — The Florida House has approved a measure that would set term limits on school board members. If the measure passes the Senate, voters will get to decide on the November ballot.

Supporters say a proposed constitutional amendment will bring new members with new ideas to school boards across the state.

“The immediate thing you’re going to see is career politicians are going to be shown the door. People who’ve been serving on school boards for 30-40 years, mostly for the paycheck, are going to be scooted away,” state Rep. Anthony Sabatini said.

Sabatini, from Howey in the Hills, is one of the Sstatehouse legislators behind the proposal. He believes all offices in the state of Florida should be term-limited.

People against it say it limits local control, taking choice away from voters.

“Let the local voters. They’re smart enough to decide if they want to remove their school board member within four years, which they have, or eight years, which they have,” Kat Gordon said.

Gordon has been on the Orange County school board for over 20 years and says some major goals were accomplished because members were on the board for a long term.

