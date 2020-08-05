Back-to-school sales tax holiday returns this weekend, masks covered

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Florida retailers are gearing up for back to school shopping. This weekend marks the annual back to school sales tax holiday. This year’s tax-free shopping will be from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9.

While shopping will look different this year, Floridians are going to be able to save on a number of different items to help them get ready to go back to school.

Clothing, footwear and backpacks costing $60 or less;

School supplies costing $15 or less; and

First $1,000 of the sales tax price of personal computers or personal computer-related accessories.

The Department of Revenue also announced earlier this week that masks are added to the list of items that are eligible to be tax-free.

8 On Your Side spoke with President and CEO of the Florida Retail Federation who said technology will be a popular item this year as many parents are choosing online learning for their kids.

“A lot of the traditional purchases are still in play, you still will get the basic school supplies, but I think the biggest shift will be in regards to a little more towards technology than what we have seen in the past,” said Scott Shalley, President &CEO Florida Retail Federation.

For the full list of items that are tax-free, click here.

LATEST STORIES: