Assistant principal fired after reading ‘I Need a New Butt’ to class

Education

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An assistant principal for the Hinds County School District was fired after district leaders said he read an inappropriate book to second graders at Gary Road Elementary School.

Toby Price said he wanted to read the book I Need a New Butt to the students, which has a suggested age range from four to 10-years old.

“I was asked to schedule a Zoom where we were going to have a guest reader with the second graders. The Zoom reader didn’t show, and I didn’t hear back, so I was told to go ahead and read,” Price explained.

He had been the assistant principal at the school in Byram for three years until last Thursday. A letter from Superintendent Delesicia Martin cited “unnecessary embarrassment, a lack of professionalism and impaired judgment” on Price’s part.

The Hinds County School District told WJTV 12 News that they cannot comment due to pending litigation.

There will be a public hearing on the matter involving Hinds County School Board members. A date has not been set as of Thursday, March 8.

