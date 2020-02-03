Live Now
Closing arguments begin in Pres. Trump’s impeachment trial

Boy dresses as old man for 100th day of school, one day early

Education

by: Kate Winkle

Posted: / Updated:

TyKell dressed as an old man for the 99th day of school (Courtesy Cheryl Hill)

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — TyKell was all ready to celebrate the 100th day of school. He dressed up as an old man, complete with argyle sweater, a cane, a bow tie and a homemade mustache.

The only problem is, Monday was the 99th day of school. A mix up with his teacher meant that he went to school all decked out one day early.

“Today was so NOT the one hundredth day of school. apparently it’s the 99th day,” TyKell’s mom, Cheryl Hill, emailed KXAN. “… so guess who was dress as a old man.”

TyKell dressed as an old man for the 99th day of school (Courtesy Cheryl Hill)
TyKell dressed as an old man for the 99th day of school (Courtesy Cheryl Hill)

She shared pictures of TyKell in his creative outfit — “shout out to My BIG SIS Melissa Craney for making that mustache … #OldmanTy.”

Hill said TyKell didn’t let the confusion get him down.

“I thought Ty was going to be embarrassed but he loved it,” Hill said. “His school made an announcement about him dressing up. They treated him so special today.”

KXAN reached out to the school, which said Tuesday is indeed its 100th-day celebration. It said first graders (and their teachers) are encouraged to celebrate by dressing up as centenarians and that every 100 minutes during the school day, the students will participate in an activity such as jumping jacks for 100 seconds.

Now the real challenge, Hill says, is to top Monday’s look on the real 100th day of school.

TyKell dressed as an old man for the 99th day of school (Courtesy Cheryl Hill)
TyKell dressed as an old man for the 99th day of school (Courtesy Cheryl Hill)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Gift cards destroyed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift cards destroyed"

the Tampa Bay Vipers volunteer at a food bank in Plant City

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Vipers volunteer at a food bank in Plant City"

Earth Fare to close all stores, set to begin inventory liquidation sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Earth Fare to close all stores, set to begin inventory liquidation sales"

Streetcar and bus collision in Downtown Tampa blocks intersection

Thumbnail for the video titled "Streetcar and bus collision in Downtown Tampa blocks intersection"

Streetcar and bus collide in Downtown Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Streetcar and bus collide in Downtown Tampa"

Go behind the scenes at ZooTampa in new show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Go behind the scenes at ZooTampa in new show"

WFLA's Gayle Guyardo thanks viewers, co-workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA's Gayle Guyardo thanks viewers, co-workers"

Remembering Rosewood: Artist pays tribute in art display at TIA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering Rosewood: Artist pays tribute in art display at TIA"

Countdown to Super Bowl in Tampa begins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Countdown to Super Bowl in Tampa begins"

Super Bowl host committee passes baton to Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Super Bowl host committee passes baton to Tampa"

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

Fatal crash blocks all southbound lanes of I-75 in Gibsonton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal crash blocks all southbound lanes of I-75 in Gibsonton"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss