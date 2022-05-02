TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — US News released an updated list of their ranking for Florida’s top 50 high schools, and multiple Tampa Bay area schools are on the list of the state’s best public high schools.

Hillsborough County is one of the largest school districts in the country by student population. Of the Tampa Bay schools that made the list of top 50, four were in Hillsborough.

Still, the list was expansive, and ranked all of Florida’s high schools. In Tampa Bay, Plant High School was the first institution to make the higher rankings, coming in at No. 39.

Most of the schools in the top 50 were in Miami-Dade County, Florida’s most populated county. It’s also the fourth most populated school district in the United States and biggest in Florida. To compare, Hillsborough County is seventh in the U.S. and third in the state.

Here are the top Tampa Bay schools based on the US News ranking of Florida’s 1,079 high schools.

Plant High School, No. 39

Steinbrenner High School, No. 41

Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate High School, No. 45

Newsome High School, No. 48

Against the national rankings, those same schools rank a bit differently.

Plant High School, No. 632

Steinbrenner High School, No. 742

Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate High School, No. 790

Newsome High School, No. 903

Despite being lower in the overall rankings, compared to Miami-Dade, all of the Hillsborough County high schools in the top 50 list have high graduation rates, ranging from 97% to 100%. All of the schools also offer Advanced Placement courses, according to US News’ school descriptions.

You can check where your local high schools are ranked here.