TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — More books have been added back to the list of approved math books allowed by the Florida Department of Education. Over the past 17 days, FLDOE said they approved 19 books for re-inclusion, after changes were made by publishers. Previously, 54 of 132 submitted books were excluded.

About a week before, only nine books had been reapproved, following companies’ work to remove “attempts to indoctrinate students,” as the state described original reasons for rejections. The state continues to label rejected materials as “woke content.”

(Source: FLDOE)

When FLDOE announced the rejection of 54 books in April, they did not provided examples of the rejected content. Later, the department provided a small set of examples, due to “the volume of requests the Department has received for examples of problematic elements of the recently reviewed instructional materials.”

FLDOE originally said 41% portion of the books submitted for review contained content that was indoctrinating, due to its inclusion of concepts ranging from social emotional learning, to critical race theory, to elements of common core. Still, the department said that “every core mathematics course and grade” had at least one appropriate textbook to use for the coming school year.

The state is still reviewing text submissions for Social Studies textbooks in K-12 classes. The process will end on May 13, at which point the department will announce the approval or rejection of each book submitted.

An updated list of approved or rejected math textbooks can be found online.