(WGNO) — Sunday night, it is the first impression of the ‘Brian Kelly Show’ at the Caesars Superdome.

It will be the first of many, but there’s no doubting the significance of the game. It is in LSU’s backyard – against a team that won fewer games than the Tigers last season.

First games are often foretelling the entire season.

Think back to 2018 against Miami, a year later against Texas.

And then there was last year’s loss to UCLA in the Rose Bowl.

It snowballed downhill after that.

No getting around it, Sunday night in the Superdome, is huge.

Watch live on WGNO and ABC. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m.