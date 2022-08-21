TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sunday is the last day for early voting in Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Sarasota Counties.

Each county has its voting schedule listed online:

Hillsborough: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Pinellas: 8 a.m. -5 p.m.

Sarasota: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

When voting at a polling place, residents must present a current and valid photo and signature ID. Acceptable forms of identification include:

FL Driver License, FL ID Card (issued by DHSMV)

US Passport, Debit or Credit Card

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement Center ID

Neighborhood Association ID

Public Assistance ID, Veteran Health ID (issued by VA)

Concealed Weapon License (issued pursuant to s. 790.06)

Government Employee ID

If you do not bring ID, you may vote a provisional ballot.