TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sunday is the last day for early voting in Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Sarasota Counties.
Each county has its voting schedule listed online:
- Hillsborough: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Pinellas: 8 a.m. -5 p.m.
- Sarasota: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
When voting at a polling place, residents must present a current and valid photo and signature ID. Acceptable forms of identification include:
- FL Driver License, FL ID Card (issued by DHSMV)
- US Passport, Debit or Credit Card
- Military ID
- Student ID
- Retirement Center ID
- Neighborhood Association ID
- Public Assistance ID, Veteran Health ID (issued by VA)
- Concealed Weapon License (issued pursuant to s. 790.06)
- Government Employee ID
If you do not bring ID, you may vote a provisional ballot.