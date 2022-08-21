TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sunday is the last day for early voting in Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Sarasota Counties.

Each county has its voting schedule listed online:

When voting at a polling place, residents must present a current and valid photo and signature ID. Acceptable forms of identification include: 

  • FL Driver License, FL ID Card (issued by DHSMV)
  • US Passport, Debit or Credit Card
  • Military ID
  • Student ID
  • Retirement Center ID
  • Neighborhood Association ID
  • Public Assistance ID, Veteran Health ID (issued by VA)
  • Concealed Weapon License (issued pursuant to s. 790.06)
  • Government Employee ID

If you do not bring ID, you may vote a provisional ballot.