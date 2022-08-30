TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A light wind from the south will allow a few showers to spread onshore from the Gulf of Mexico this morning. The most likely areas to see morning rain is south of I-4.

The coverage of rain increases by the early afternoon to 60%, and the storms spread farther inland and north. The earlier rain keeps highs near 90 degrees today.

Most of the rain ends before sunset, and overnight lows will be in the upper 70s.

We return to late-day thunderstorms Wednesday. There’s a 50% chance of rain during the afternoon and evening, and the heaviest rain will be after 5pm. Highs reach the low 90s with more sunshine to start the day.

This typical summer storm pattern is expected through the end of the week. Watch for late afternoon storms and highs in the low-mid 90s.

We have two tropical waves in the Atlantic that have the potential to organize and become the next tropical storm or depression. During the next five days, one has an 80% chance to form and the one closer to Africa has a 40% chance.

Most of the computer model forecasts keep the disturbance in the central Atlantic curving back out to sea early next week.

