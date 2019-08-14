Live Now
(CNN) – Dunkin’ is proving it’s never too early for pumpkin spice.

The coffee and donut chain released its new fall lineup, which features favorites like pumpkin-flavored coffees, donuts, and muffins.

Dunkin’ also unveiled new seasonal treats like apple cider donuts and munchkins, and the Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte.

The fall-inspired array of goodies will hit shelves on Aug. 21, still in the heart of summer.

And eight locations are celebrating a week early. They are rebranding from “Dunkin'” to “Pumpkin” and will serve free pumpkin-flavored coffees on Wednesday.

Dunkin’ hasn’t revealed the participating locations yet, but the first letters of seven of the cities spell out the word “Pumpkin.”

