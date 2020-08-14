Dundee truck driver hits bus carrying 40 passengers in Florida Panhandle

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Interstate 10 has reopened following a crash involving a semi-truck and a bus with 40 passengers onboard.
The driver of the semi-truck, a 70-year-old man from Dundee, Fla., was airlifted to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. A passenger in the semi-truck and a passenger on the bus were taken to Okaloosa Medical Center with minor injuries.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the semi-truck crashed into the back of the bus near Exit 56 in Crestview shortly before midnight.
The injured passenger on the semi-truck is a 53-year-old man from Dundee, Florida. The injured passenger on the bus is a 23-year-old man from Chiapas, Mexico. The driver of the bus, a 46-year-old man also from Chiapas, Mexico, was not hurt.
The Florida Department of Transportation reports the crash involved hazardous material.
This article was updated at 6:15 am to include new information.
