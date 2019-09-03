Duke Energy replaces second failed electric meter, stops ‘estimating’ family’s bills

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WLFA) – Steve Dutton and his family finally have an electric meter that works, after turning to Better Call Behnken for help.

Duke Energy sent a worker with a brand new meter to the Dutton house hours after calls from Better Call Behnken.

This is after the family was stuck paying “estimated” electric bills for months after two electric meters failed and were left with a dud of a meter that didn’t record any electricity at all.

Dutton is thrilled to have a working meter again.

“Probably wouldn’t have got it that fast without you guys, so you did a great job, and I appreciate it,” he said.

Dutton says he was told Duke would send off the meter for analysis and look into what went wrong. He’s hoping on a refund or credit, depending on what they find.

A Duke spokeswoman told 8 On Your Side it is unusual for two meters to fail within a short period of time.

