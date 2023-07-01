Saturday starts out dry and warm with morning temps in the mid to upper 70s across the Bay Area. Rain chances will be very low as temperatures skyrocket to near record levels. With humidity being held in check, highs will rise to the mid 90s this afternoon.

Rain chances will be slightly higher Sunday with isolated afternoon and evening storms as highs remain in the mid 90s.

As we head into the work week rain chances and humidity continue to increase. From the fourth of July through the end of the week, scattered to widespread storms can be expected with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.