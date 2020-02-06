Driveway disaster: Polk man loses $5.5K in door-to-door driveway scheme, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies arrested two men accused of defrauding at least two people by overcharging them for shoddy work on their driveways.

“Five thousand, five hundred dollars. I got scammed,” said one of the victims in Winter Haven, who did not want his name to be published.

The man said two men approached him at his home with an offer.

“Said he was making a road cross the highway there. Asked if I wanted my road done, that he had extra materials,” he said.

The men offered to lay asphalt on the front section. After seeing their work, the victim hired them to do the rest of the driveway, which was 530 feet in total.

They charged him $5,500 which was less than the $9,800 he received as a legitimate estimate recently.

It took more than seven hours and the men kept their equipment, with the keys inside, on the man’s property overnight.

While the front section was paved, the rest of the driveway is a mess.

“Basically just dirt, crushed up asphalt and they sprayed diesel fuel all on top of it,” he said.

A deputy told the man the materials on the driveway should turn to dust soon.

“Horrible horrible, like a fool,” the victim said about how he feels now.

According to the sheriff’s office, another man lost $2,000 to the same schemers. A deputy drove by on Gerber Dairy Road who recognized signs of the fraud.

Deputies arrested 28-year-old Brandon Hayes and 25-year-old Adam Keel for grand theft, fraud, failure to secure workman’s comp insurance and conducting home solicitations without a license.

Courtesy Polk County Sheriff’s Office

They told detectives they were staying in a hotel in the Kissimmee area.

“They don’t provide invoices or even contact information to their ‘customers’ so there is no recourse. They admitted to putting a mixture of dirt and asphalt on the driveways and spraying it with diesel fuel, and then overcharging the victims,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

Hayes and Keel bonded out of jail.

“Buy local and know who you’re doing business with,” said Chip Tucker, owner and president of Tucker Paving, which is unrelated to this case.

Tucker tells 8 On Your Side customers should be wary of anyone coming to them for a quick sale.

“There should never be high-pressured sales for getting any kind of work done. There’s enough work in central Florida right now that contractors shouldn’t be going door to door trying to sell you work,” said Tucker.

If you think you have had work done by these men, you’re urged to call law enforcement.

LATEST FROM OUR POLK COUNTY BUREAU: