Driver to be sentenced for fiery Selmon Expressway crash that killed family of 3

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A judge will decide the fate of a woman who caused a fiery crash that killed a family of three on the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway in 2017.

Amber Perera, 31, pleaded guilty in September to nine charges, including DUI resulting in serious bodily injury, DUI resulting in property damage, reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury, reckless driving resulting in property damage, and evidence tampering.

On Aug. 10, 2017, authorities say Perera was heading eastbound on the expressway, traveling at about 100 mph, and had tried to pass two vehicles before she slammed into the back of a Hyundai carrying Rita Felipak, 29, Luiz, 41, and their 8-year-old daughter Giorgia.

The crash sent the Hyundai spinning into the westbound lanes of the roadway, where it hit a Jeep and an Infiniti SUV before it landed in an embankment and caught fire.

The family died at the scene after the car became “fully engulfed in flames.”

Police said Perera fled the crash and was captured minutes later.

She was charged with three counts of DUI manslaughter, DUI with serious bodily injury, hit and run and tampering with evidence after she allegedly tried to hide vials of her blood, which had been drawn as evidence, in her underwear.

Perera initially claimed she had a seizure, but investigators suspected she had been under the influence of prescription drugs.

Tests later revealed her blood-alcohol level was 0.10, and she had marijuana in her system at the time of the crash.

Perera has remained at the Hillsborough County Jail without bond ever since.

This is story will be updated once the sentence is handed down.

LATEST STORIES: