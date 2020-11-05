Driver suffers minor injuries after train hits car in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 26-year-old man suffered minor injuries when his car was hit by a train in Pasco County Thursday morning.

The incident occurred in the area of Lynbrook Drive and Elwood Road shortly after midnight.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the Lakeland man’s sedan became immobilized on a railroad crossing and was hit by a CSX train that was traveling northbound, then overturned.

Troopers said the man suffered minor injuries. The driver of the train was not hurt.

