Driver suffers minor injuries after train hits car in Pasco County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 26-year-old man suffered minor injuries when his car was hit by a train in Pasco County Thursday morning.

The incident occurred in the area of Lynbrook Drive and Elwood Road shortly after midnight.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the Lakeland man’s sedan became immobilized on a railroad crossing and was hit by a CSX train that was traveling northbound, then overturned.

Troopers said the man suffered minor injuries. The driver of the train was not hurt.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss