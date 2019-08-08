1  of  2
Driver suffers medical episode, slams into Sarasota business

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a driver had a medical episode and drove into a building in Sarasota on Thursday. No one was injured.

The accident happened at Thayer Jewelers, which is in the 1400 block of Main Street.

Police said there does not appear to be any major damage to the building.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes until their investigation is complete.

