Driver ran over pregnant mother, toddler on purpose, killing them both, police say

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
william david phillips_1560947649411.jpg.jpg

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Police arrested a driver accused of intentionally running over pedestrians in Tennessee, killing a pregnant mother and her toddler son.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Jefferson City police say 33-year-old William David Phillips struck and killed the pedestrians at random Monday afternoon. Authorities identified the dead victims as 30-year-old Sierra Wilson Cahoon, who was pregnant, and her 2-year-old son Nolan.

Investigators say Phillips first hit 61-year-old Tillman Gunter. He suffered minor injuries.

Then, police say Phillips drove onto the sidewalk, struck the Cahoons and crashed into a fish hatchery. John Carberry owns Sustainable Aquatics and says thousands of fish died and more than 10,000 gallons (37,800 liters) of water spilled from the building. He says one employee suffered minor cuts.

It’s unclear whether Phillips had an attorney who could comment.

TRENDING STORIES

Super-termite that chews through concrete headed for Tampa Bay

Customers may have been exposed to hepatitis A at Spring Hill pizza restaurant

Another American tourist found dead in Dominican Republic hotel room

Disney World raises prices on most annual passes

Friendly black bear killed after people feed it, take selfies

NASA spots large ‘Star Trek’ logo on Mars 

Dairy Queen to celebrate first day of summer with free cones

‘World’s largest Christmas light maze’ coming to Tropicana Field

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss