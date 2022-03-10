Driver hospitalized after truck hits pole in Westchase, knocks it down

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver was hospitalized Wednesday after their truck crashed into a pole in Westchase, knocking it down.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Oaksbury Drive and Countryway Boulevard.

A News Channel 8 producer was at the scene before deputies arrived. She said people heard the loud boom from blocks away. The vehicle had smashed knocked over the light pole and crashed into concrete pillars before it spun around. Part of a metal fence was jammed into the passenger side window. The driver was trapped inside the wrecked vehicle and had to be cut free by firefighters, she said.

There is still no word on what led to the crash.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said he driver was taken to the hospital with “possible injuries”

Further information was not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss