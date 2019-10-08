Driver hit, killed by train in Haines City

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is dead in Polk County after deputies say he failed to stop at railroad tracks and was hit by a train.

Deputies were called to the crash on Fletcher Fish Camp Road in Haines City around 2 p.m. Tuesday. When they got to the scene, deputies say they found 62-year-old Thomas Henry dead.

Fletcher Fish Camp Road is described by the sheriff’s office as a small, private gravel road that crosses CSX railroad tracks. The railroad crossing is equipped with both a railroad crossing sign and a stop sign.

Deputies say evidence and statements from witnesses indicate Henry failed to stop for the sign posted at the tracks as he was driving his Chevrolet Spark north on Fletcher Fish Camp Road. When Henry crossed the tracks, deputies say an Amtrak passenger train going 73 mph hit the back of his car.

The impact from the train spun Henry’s car several times and deputies say he was thrown from the vehicle.

The crew on the Amtrak train told deputies they saw the Chevrolet Spark cross the tracks at about 20 mph without stopping. They say they were blowing the train’s horn and started emergency braking but couldn’t avoid hitting Henry’s car.

The train had 99 passengers and 15 crew members on board. No one on the train was injured and the front end suffered just minor damage. It was able to continue its trip after being released but was delayed several hours, deputies say.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: