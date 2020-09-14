Driver faces charges after 3-car crash in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA)—A Clearwater man is facing charges after he caused a three-car collision in Pinellas Park on Monday, authorities said.

According to deputies, Akeem Edwards, 33, was seen driving a silver Ford Mustang in a reckless manner on 34th Street North near 54th Avenue North shortly before 4 a.m.

Officers tried to stop him, but he kept driving and was not pursued, deputies said.

Edwards continued driving southbound on 66th Street and struck two vehicles, a black Honda CRV and a maroon Toyota Sequoia, when he reached the intersection of 66th Street North and Park Boulevard.

Deputies said the Honda tipped over and Edwards crashed in the southbound lanes of the road. The Toyota was able to stop in a parking lot.

According to deputies, the driver of the Honda suffered minor injuries. The Sequoia driver was not hurt.

After a brief foot chase, Edwards was apprehended by a K-9. He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Deputies said speed does appear to be a factor in the crash and charges are pending.

