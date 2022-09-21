TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An 81-year-old man died Wednesday morning after his vehicle collided with a pickup truck at a Hillsborough County intersection, authorities said.

The incident occurred at about 9:40 a.m. at the intersection of 24th Avenue South and U.S. Highway 41, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the unidentified man was stopped at a stop sign on 24th and proceeded into the intersection. His sedan went into the truck’s path and hit the left side of the vehicle.

The man died at the scene. The truck driver, a 39-year-old Tampa woman, suffered minor injuries, according to troopers.

The Highway Patrol said U.S. 41 will remain closed until further notice.