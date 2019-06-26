Driver dies after head-on collision with semi-truck in Lakeland

A driver died on Wednesday after he swerved out of the southbound lanes of Highway 98 and hit a semi-truck head-on, authorities said.

The crash occurred in Lakeland near Keen Road at about 3:10 a.m.

Investigators say Jason Faust, 44, of Zephyrhills was in a Hyundai traveling southbound when he started swerving and crossed over the center line of the roadway and hit a semi-truck that was traveling northbound.

Faust died at the scene.

The semi driver, 66-year-old Victor Arriaga, was not injured.

Further information was not immediately available.

TRENDING STORIES

Man accused of killing Busch Gardens flamingo dies after being struck by pickup truck

Ring camera captures man pooping on Florida driveway

Fake therapist busted in Sarasota after duping clients for years

Sheriff: Mom abused her children, boiled puppies to death

Wife arrested after turning in estranged husband’s weapons in Lakeland

Wendy’s announces return date for spicy chicken nuggets

‘Tiger yoga’ is all the rage in Sarasota