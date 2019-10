LAND O LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver lost control of their vehicle and ran through the side of a Land O Lakes townhome Friday.

Firefighters say the crash happened at around 2:45 p.m. the homeowner was in the garage at the time of the crash but was not injured.

Unfortunately, the residents are displaced from their home this evening due to the damage from the car.

The driver of the car was transported to the emergency room with minor injuries. FHP is investigating the cause of the crash.