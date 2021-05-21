Drunken driver who hit, killed teen on Gandy Bridge had BAC of .094

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sebastian Gutierrez, the driver accused of hitting and killing a 15-year-old on the Gandy Bridge had a blood alcohol level over the legal limit, police said Friday.

The 28-year-old is charged with DUI manslaughter for the crash, which shut down all eastbound lanes of the bridge on Thursday morning.

Investigators said a 20-year-old driver of an Infinity ran out of gas on the bridge but, he was able to pull the car on to the shoulder of the road and away from traffic.

Police said a blue Honda was seen swerving toward the vehicle and its two passengers.

“The driver saw the drunk driver coming down the road and tried to warn his friends and by the time he did, it was too late,” said Tampa Police Department spokesperson Eddie Durkin.

His vehicle pinned a 15-year-old passenger, who was standing outside the stranded car, against the bridge. The teen was killed and two others in the Infinity suffered injuries.

Police said Gutierrez was drunk behind the wheel. A blood alcohol test revealed he had a BAC of .094, which is well above the legal limit.

The 28-year-old was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter. He is due for his first appearance in court on Friday.