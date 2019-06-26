Driver arrested for traveling the wrong way on Gandy Bridge

One person was arrested after driving the wrong way on the Gandy Bridge early Wednesday morning.
Tampa police said a driver on the bridge was stopped safely at about 3:55 a.m. There were no crashes or injuries reported.
It’s unclear what charges they face.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
