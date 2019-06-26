Breaking News
Tropical Storm Barry forms in Gulf
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Driver arrested for traveling the wrong way on Gandy Bridge

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:
police-lights_red1126_700x3941_1520620163961_36501246_ver1.0_640_360_1546640435102-846653543.jpg

One person was arrested after driving the wrong way on the Gandy Bridge early Wednesday morning.

Tampa police said a driver on the bridge was stopped safely at about 3:55 a.m. There were no crashes or injuries reported. 

It’s unclear what charges they face.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

TRENDING STORIES 

Man accused of killing Busch Gardens flamingo dies after being struck by pickup truck

Ring camera captures man pooping on Florida driveway

Fake therapist busted in Sarasota after duping clients for years

Sheriff: Mom abused her children, boiled puppies to death

Wife arrested after turning in estranged husband’s weapons in Lakeland

Wendy’s announces return date for spicy chicken nuggets

‘Tiger yoga’ is all the rage in Sarasota

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss