Driver arrested for traveling the wrong way on Gandy Bridge

One person was arrested after driving the wrong way on the Gandy Bridge early Wednesday morning.

Tampa police said a driver on the bridge was stopped safely at about 3:55 a.m. There were no crashes or injuries reported.

It’s unclear what charges they face.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

