(WFLA) — A driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired Friday after authorities said they struck an impaired driver sign along a highway in Ohio.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers received a call of a reckless vehicle along SR 32. Shortly after, the sedan crashed into a sign that read, “Drug Activity Impaired Drivers” sign.

Photos shared by the highway patrol showed a single heavily damaged vehicle on the side of the road.

The driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired, police said.