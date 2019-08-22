Driver arrested for DUI after car plows into Town ‘n’ Country home

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver was nearly three times the legal alcohol limit when he slammed into a home in Town ‘n’ Country on Wednesday, deputies said.

Marcelino Gomez Gomez was driving a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder on Paris Street West around 9 p.m.

Deputies said his vehicle left the roadway and hit a speed limit sign before colliding with a chain-link fence and the concrete barrier wall of a home in the 6100 block of Yorkshire Road.

Deputies said Gomez’ blood-alcohol level was .233 and .231, almost three times the legal limit.

He was arrested for driving under the influence and no valid driver’s license, according to the report.

