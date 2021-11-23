Driver almost runs out of fuel, buys $2M lottery ticket at Tampa gas station

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lutz man had his luck turned around after his car almost ran out of gas in Tampa recently.

Feras Al Younes, 48, said he pulled into Circle K, located at 17402 Dona Michelle Boulevard, to fill up his tank, which was almost on empty, and decided to buy a scratch-off ticket while he waited in line.

“I was standing at the pumps when I suddenly realized I was holding a $2 million winning ticket! I was so excited that I left before my tank was full!” he said.

Al Younes claimed a $2 million top prize from the $10 GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game, and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $1,760,000.00. The Circle K will get a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The game features more than $244 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million. The overall odds of winning are one-in-3.49.