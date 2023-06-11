There could be a stray shower this morning, but most of the rain forms this afternoon and quickly moves inland so don’t expect much rain in the Tampa Bay Area today. Temperatures start out in the mid to upper 70s and rise to around 90 degrees later Sunday afternoon with feels like temperatures approaching 100 degrees.

Even fewer showers are in the forecast the next few days with inland communities having the best chance of rain. Rain chances will be slightly higher Thursday into the weekend, but only a 20% chance.

Highs all week long will be in the low 90s with lows in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.