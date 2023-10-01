Sunday starts out warm and muggy with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. With a mix of sun and clouds there will be a few showers during the afternoon with the heaviest being in southern areas. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees as humidity lowers late in the day. It will also be breezy throughout the day with a northeast wind at 10 to 20 mph.

The breeze will continue through the middle of the week, but rain chances will be low all week long. The best chance of rain will be Wednesday, but only a 30 percent chance.

The next front looks to be stronger and will move through next Sunday cooling things off the following week, but for this week, highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 with lows in the low to mid 70s.