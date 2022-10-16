Sunday will be a beautiful day with temperatures starting in the low 70s in the Bay Area with plenty of sunshine. We’ll stay dry this afternoon and evening with lower humidity and highs in the upper 80s.

Rain chances and humidity return Monday with isolated pm showers and storms. Highs will rise into the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

A strong front moves through Tuesday with scattered showers and storms in the morning and afternoon as highs only rise to the lower 80s.

The coolest air of the season arrives Wednesday with morning lows to finish the work week in the mid to upper 50s and highs in the mid to upper 70s.