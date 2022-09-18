Areas of fog and haze have developed this morning so visibility will be reduced in some areas. Temperatures are starting out in the mid 70s with rain chances slim to none through mid afternoon. Isolated showers and storms at best are expected late afternoon through this evening with highs in the low 90s.

Rain chances will be slightly higher Monday through Wednesday with a 30 to 40 percent chance of isolated late day showers and storms. Highs will rise into the low and mid 90s.

Thursday and Friday will be mainly dry with only a 20% chance of late day storms, but the next front moves close to the Bay Area next weekend so rain chances will increase.