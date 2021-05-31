Dream job! Score $2,000 by playing video games with a friend

(WFLA) – Have you ever wanted to get paid to play hours and hours of video games?

FrontierBundles.com is offering a lucky pair of friends $2,000 to play 21 hours of video games and report their experience back.

“We’re wondering: do you play a little better with your best friend alongside you in the thick of the action, or is your focus that much sharper when you play by yourself?” Frontier’s website reads.

“We’re looking for pairs of gamers with a ton of virtual history. We want gaming duos who’ve blasted down countless zombie hordes, reclaimed Earth ten times over from blood-sucking space aliens, and who love to tackle the newest gaming challenge as much as they enjoy replaying retro throwbacks.”

From now through June 18 at 12:59 p.m. Pacific time, the team is accepting applications for a video game dream job.

According to the site, winners will receive consoles, games, snacks and online gameplay access. Each “swag bag” will contain a Nintendo Switch Lite.

Each person will receive $1,000 directly, after the challenge.

FrontierBundles said online it is celebrating gaming in 2021 due a massive year of console, new game releases and more. It’s also a year for big classic video game anniversaries, including “Donkey Kong,” turn 40-years-old, “The Legend of Zelda” turn 35, “Sonic the Hedgehog” at 30, Pokemon to turn 25, and many, many more.

The application is currently available online. The winners will be notified if their application is chosen no later than June 25.

Those with any internet provider, outside of Frontier, can apply.