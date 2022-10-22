TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The drawing for the Powerball $580 jackpot is set to take place Saturday night.

Jackpot winners will have the option to win a one-time lump-sum cash option of around $278.2 million or 30 annual payments.

While the jackpot has yet to be won, other Powerball competitors could win various cash prizes from $4 to $2 million.

If there is a winner for the big prize, the jackpot will reset back to $20 million. Tonight’s drawing will be held at 10:49 p.m. EDT.

Tickets for tonight’s drawing must be purchased by 10 p.m. EDT. We will have the winning numbers here once they are announced.