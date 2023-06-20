PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (NBC News Channel) — Dramatic video showed the moment four people were rescued by a good Samaritan who jumped in to help after a houseboat capsized Friday.

Travis Brady and two of his friends were fishing for red snapper in the Panama City Marina Friday morning when the weather took a turn for the worse.

“Within 15 minutes, we were in five or six foot waves,” Brady said. “So we went out ourselves and tried to assist with their rescue efforts.”

The boat capsized. Debris scattered across the water. And then, a man in another boat jumped into action, busted out the window in the boat and got the people out.

“He is the true hero of this story,” Brady said. “Without hesitation, he was just in the water helping those people.”

Brady and his friends then helped get them back to shore — three from the houseboat and another person from a nearby pontoon.

“It restores your faith in humanity,” Brady said. “Makes you really reflect on the things that are really important in life. I’m going to try and not get emotional. It was an intense moment that ultimately I’m just going to say it came down to God putting us in the right place at the right time.”

Brady then helped the man who saved the distressed swimmers get back to shore.

“All glory be to God man,” Brady said. “He put us in the right place at the right time. I’ve never been super religious, but today was just an eye-opening moment for me. I just feel like divine intervention puts you in the right place at the right time.”