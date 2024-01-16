LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida deputy jumped into action to save a passenger who was trapped in a car that flipped into a water-filled ditch after a crash early Sunday.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Layne Reeves stopped to help a driver who crashed on North Cleveland Avenue just after midnight in North Fort Meyers. The car flipped into a ditch and was left upside down and partially submerged.

The driver was able to make it out of the car but the passenger was trapped.

“Where you at? You at this window? Reeves told the passenger. “Close your eyes.”

Soon after, Reeves is seen breaking the car’s window to gain access to the passenger.

The passenger began to crawl out of the window and Reeves helped pull him to safety.

Both the driver and passenger are expected to be OK.

The crash remains under investigation.