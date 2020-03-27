Drama in Congress before $2T package passed

News

Kentucky's Thomas Massie stood in the way of unanimous consent

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Before the US House approved a $2 trillion relief package to help deal with the heatlh and economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, a single Republican forced hundreds of other lawmakers to fly back to Washington at the last minute.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) on the floor of the House, March 27, 2020 (Nexstar)

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie held the bill up. “I refuse to let our democracy die via unanimous consent in an empty chamber,” he said.

One of the lawmakers who made her way back on a nearly empty-flight was Nevada Democrat Dina Titus because, she said, Americans desperately need the aid.

“The people who work at restaurants at Chinatown, clean hotel rooms on the strip and entertain visitors downtown are struggling to pay rent,” she said.

Colorado Democrat Joe Neguse said the package will also send help to struggling businesses “in Boulder, Fort Collins, in Broomfield and across our country on the brink of collapse.”

The $2 trillion is the largest-ever economic relief package in US history and it received widespread support from both parties.

The “Cares Act” gives cash payments to Americans, expands unemployment and food security benefits, provides loans to businesses and gives billions to the health care industry.

“Given the size and scope of this pandemic, it’s a heft price tag that must be paid,” Utah Republican John Curtis said.

But he added that while it’s necessary, spending money the government doesn’t have will have consequences.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

a church donated a large amount of food to two organizations that help the community

Thumbnail for the video titled "a church donated a large amount of food to two organizations that help the community"

Hills. Co. order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hills. Co. order"

Metro Ministries could run out of food as need to feed triples in Tampa Bay amid coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Metro Ministries could run out of food as need to feed triples in Tampa Bay amid coronavirus crisis"

Sarasota County firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County firefighter tests positive for COVID-19"

'Every mask makes a difference' Lutz woman makes face mask for medical professionals

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Every mask makes a difference' Lutz woman makes face mask for medical professionals"

WFLA welcomes Brooklyn Hart Benson to family

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA welcomes Brooklyn Hart Benson to family"

Polk County board chair against 'stay-at-home' order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk County board chair against 'stay-at-home' order"

Rays match donations given to Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rays match donations given to Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay"

St.Pete chocolatier says her business is essential to the livelihood of her employees

Thumbnail for the video titled "St.Pete chocolatier says her business is essential to the livelihood of her employees"

Family facetimes loved one with Alzheimer's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family facetimes loved one with Alzheimer's"

Zebra recently born at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zebra recently born at Disney's Animal Kingdom"

Coronavirus: Hillsborough Co. Schools out millions; plan in place to continue student success

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Hillsborough Co. Schools out millions; plan in place to continue student success"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss