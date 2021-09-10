Dr. June joins TedX Talk Tampa

TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group.

Dr. June Hall has helped thousands manage their career crisis, relationship concerns, and life’s pitfalls through her syndicated advice column, conferences and speaking engagements.

With a background and degrees in Counseling and Education, along with life’s experiences, she works with groups and organizations to generate success, Personally and Professionally.

Dr. June joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom, to share her TedX talk that helps people improve communication and develop a more “APTacious” Environment.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.