Dr. Fauci to be Yale School of Public Health commencement speaker

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, testifies during a US Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine Covid-19, focusing on an update on the federal response in Washington, DC, on September 23, 2020. (Photo by GRAEME JENNINGS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, will be the 2021 Yale School of Public Health commencement speaker, the school announced on Twitter Friday.

We are excited to announce the 2021 Yale School of Public Health Commencement speaker will be Dr. Anthony Fauci! pic.twitter.com/OLeoaKDuWv — Yale School of Public Health (@YaleSPH) November 20, 2020

Dr. Fauci has recently said that citizens need to “double down on the public health measures” such as wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding travel and people outside the household during Thanksgiving.

No additional details have been provided on the event.