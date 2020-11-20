Dr. Fauci to be Yale School of Public Health commencement speaker

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, will be the 2021 Yale School of Public Health commencement speaker, the school announced on Twitter Friday.
Dr. Fauci has recently said that citizens need to “double down on the public health measures” such as wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding travel and people outside the household during Thanksgiving.
No additional details have been provided on the event.
