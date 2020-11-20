Dr. Fauci to be Yale School of Public Health commencement speaker

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, testifies during a US Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine Covid-19, focusing on an update on the federal response in Washington, DC, on September 23, 2020. (Photo by GRAEME JENNINGS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, will be the 2021 Yale School of Public Health commencement speaker, the school announced on Twitter Friday.

Dr. Fauci has recently said that citizens need to “double down on the public health measures” such as wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding travel and people outside the household during Thanksgiving.

No additional details have been provided on the event.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss