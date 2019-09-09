Dozens of Bahamas evacuees ordered off US-bound ferry

FREEPORT, Bahamas (CNN) — Around 130 evacuees trying to escape the hurricane devastation in the Bahamas were told to get off of a United States-bound ferry if they didn’t have a visa.

Before its departure to Ft. Lauderdale, an announcement was made over the speaker system telling passengers to get off if they don’t have the proper travel documents.

“Please, all passengers that don’t have a U.S. visa, please proceed to disembark.“

About 130 people got off the boat, including Renard Oliver and his daughters.

“At the last minute like this, you know, it’s kind of disappointing,” Oliver said. “It’s hurtful because I’m watching my daughters cry. But it is what it is.”

Customs and Border Protection says everyone who comes to the U.S. must have valid identification and travel documents.

Nearly 1,500 Hurricane Dorian survivors arrived on a cruise ship at the Port of Palm Beach, Florida Saturday. Border Patrol says they were processed without any problems.

